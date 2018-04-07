× Police issue Silver Alert for missing 76 year-old East Haddam man

EAST HADDAM — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing East Haddam man late Saturday morning.

Police said that Robert Torzsa was last seen Friday.

Torzsa is a bald white man with brown eyes. He is 5’7″ and weighs about 140 lbs. Police had description of what kind of clothes Torzsa could be wearing. A picture provided from State Police, show that Torzsa wears glasses.

Torzsa maybe operating a tan 2014 Chevy Equinox.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Troop K at 860-465-5400.