Police: Vehicle crashes into crowd in German city, some dead
BERLIN, Germany — Police in the western German city of Muenster say a vehicle has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.
Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that residents should “avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub” where a large-scale police operation is underway. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city’s historic downtown area.
Further details about the crash were not immediately available. Stay with FOX61 News on-air, online and on-the-go with our app for the latest on this developing story.
51.960665 7.626135