Red Sox great Tim Wakefield meets and greets fans at Farmington bank opening in Manchester

MANCHESTER-- Former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield met with fans Saturday at an grand opening of a  Farmington Bank in Manchester.

The notorious knuckleballer was signing baseballs at 229 Middle Turnpike West from 10 a.m to noon.

Wakefield’s appearance on April 7 is part of Farmington Bank’s month-long Grand Opening celebration for its recently opened new branch in Manchester. In addition to Wakefield’s appearance, April 7 is Family Day, which includes face painting and balloon art from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wakefield is best remembered for winning two championships with the Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.

