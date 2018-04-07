× State Police seeking witnesses after man found dead on I-84

DANBURY – Connecticut State Police are looking for witnesses to the events that left a New York man lying dead on Interstate 84.

About 1 a.m. on Saturday, police at Troop A were called with a report of a person in the roadway on I-84 westbound, prior to exit 2 in Danbury. When they arrived, they found a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the right shoulder. In the right travel lane, they found the Jeep’s owner, 32 year old Daniel Crawford Jr., of Brewster, New York.

At this time, police aren’t saying if the Jeep had damage or if Crawford appeared to have been struck by a car, but they do say they are looking for another vehicle or vehicles that were involved, but left the scene.

If you think you have information that could help, contact state police Troop A in Southbury at 203-267-2200.