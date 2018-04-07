The Stan Simpson Show: Should you delete Facebook?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The social media phenomena that is Facebook is at an important cross roads.

The company now concedes that 87 million users -- mostly in America - may have had their private information shared by a political targeting firm.

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating and attorney generals from across the country are seeking more information on the company’s data security practices.

Meanwhile, some users are either deleting, or threatening to their accounts. And its stock value is plummeting. Adam Chiar, a University of Hartford Assistant Professor of Communications, joins the Stan Simpson Show to talk about the About-Face with Facebook.