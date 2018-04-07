× West Hartford: Person found dead inside car; police investigating

WEST HARTFORD — A person was found dead inside car at Brace Road Saturday evening.

Officers arrived on the scene on calls of someone sleeping in a car but found the person inside not to be breathing. After breaking the window of the car, police realized that the person was dead.

The body is being examined at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The person was not identified.

The cause of death is not known at this point and is being investigated by the WHPD Detective Division.

Police said there is no danger to the public.