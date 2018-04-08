Chuck E. Cheese in Newington to offer children with autism a quieter, calmer experience monthly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWINGTON -- In conjunction with National Autism Awareness Month in April, Chuck E. Cheese’s announced the national expansion of Sensory Sensitive Sundays, a joint event at Chuck E. Cheese's locations across the U.S. and Canada.

The program aims to provide children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other special needs the opportunity to experience the fun of visiting Chuck E. Cheese's in a sensory-friendly environment. The Newington location is one of 54 locations in the northeast that participated in a three-month test run.

“It’s great, it’s a great way for kids who can’t handle the overstimulation of crowds to have a space of their own,” mom Michele Guglielmo said.

The locations open early every first Sunday of the month and closed from the general public during those hours.

“During those two hours the lights are dimmed the games are still of course and food is still offered,” opening manager Naijuanie Lales said.

The expansion now means 355 locations will participate in the effort each month.

