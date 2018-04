× Fire damages building in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — Fire damaged a building in downtown New Britain Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to 67 Arch Street. Fire damaged the rear of the building.

Officials said the fire was knocked down. No one was injured.

WOAH! Just got this video from a resident in #NewBritain of fire on arch st. On scene learning more @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/x7n0A2aWWB — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) April 8, 2018