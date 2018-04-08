× Motor scooter vs. car crash kills one

HARTFORD — One person was killed Saturday evening when a car and a motor scooter collided in Hartford.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Charter Oak Avenue and Main Street shortly just about 5pm. The scooter and a Honda SUV had collided, and when police arrived they found a 51 year old man suffering from severe injuries. He was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. His identity has not yet been released by police.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene, and none of the occupants of the car were injured. Police say they cooperating with the ongoing investigation. No charges have been filed so far.