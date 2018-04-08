2 dead in Shelton crash, several others injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELTON -- Police are investigating a crash that killed two people and injured several others on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to River Road near Constitution Blvd South around 7 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. River Rd between Rocky Rest Rd and Murphy’s Ln is currently closed.

The Shelton Police Traffic Division Reconstruction Team is currently investigating this accident. Any witnesses or persons with additional information may call the Shelton Police Traffic Division at (203) 924-1544.

Police are at a serious MV accident on River Rd near Constitution Blvd S. The area will be closed down will police investigate — Shelton Police CT (@SheltonPoliceCT) April 8, 2018

