Senator Blumenthal meets with students in Farmington to discuss gun violence

FARMINGTON --Gun violence talks between students and state leaders happened across the country today, including Connecticut.

Senator Blumenthal hosted one of those town hall meetings after High School students requested to speak with him about enacting changes.

"I'm here to simply say thanks and to encourage them to sustain this energy and passion," said Senator Blumenthal.

Students that attended said, that they want stricter gun laws because of the prevalence of violence in society.

Students said that they hope to hold more gatherings in the future.