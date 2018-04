× The King and Wrecking Ball cause a ruckus on FOX61

It’s finally here — the showcase of the immortals — of course we’re talking about Wrestlemania 34 in New Orleans. Two guys who a little bit about being in the squared circle joined Ben Goldman Sunday morning and things got noisy. ‘The King of Northeast Wrestling ‘ Brian Anthony¬† and ‘Wrecking Ball’ Legursky from Northeast Wrestling stopped by to talk about local wrestling and their charity work.

But, as what usually happens in the wrestling wring, things took a turn.

See the whole segment here:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video