The King and Wrecking Ball cause a ruckus on FOX61

It’s finally here — the showcase of the immortals — of course we’re talking about Wrestlemania 34 in New Orleans. Two guys who a little bit about being in the squared circle joined Ben Goldman Sunday morning and things got noisy. ‘The King of Northeast Wrestling ‘ Brian Anthony and ‘Wrecking Ball’ Legursky from Northeast Wrestling stopped by to talk about local wrestling and their charity work.

But, as what usually happens in the wrestling wring, things took a turn.

See the whole segment here:

