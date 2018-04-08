× Troopers teach parishioners how to handle critical situations

NEW FAIRFIELD –State Police led a training session at the New Life United Methodist Church in New Fairfield Sunday.

Troopers taught people how to treat medical emergencies and spot exits, and what to do if confronted one-on-one with an aggressor.

They stressed ways to make smart decisions in critical situations.

State Police say they’ve been offering the training for the past couple years, but it’s only recently received more attention.

Over 75 people attending including pastors, a rabbi and parishioners from 13 different churches/towns to include New Fairfield, New Milford, Bethel, Avon, South Meriden, Lakeville, Sharon and Danbury. It was people from mainly Methodist churches and one Synagogue.