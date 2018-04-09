Are you into Disney? Check out this house for sale in Florida

WINDERMERE, Florida — Everyone knows someone who is a big Disney fan, but check out this home that some people will think goes up to the line and then crosses over.

According to it’s description on Zillow.com, “Spectacular Magical Fireworks view nightly, Almost every room has a Magical Theme, Lake front, Expansive corner lot, 7 Bedrooms with 2 Master suites, Extra large Game room, Extended 3 1/2 Car Garage plus workshop.”

It’s price is just under $890,000. The home is about three miles north of Disney in Windermere.

There are about 79 pictures on the site if you want to check out more here.