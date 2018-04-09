Chilly Monday, warmer temps following small Tuesday storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will start out bright and chilly with sunshine as high pressure builds into region. Our Tuesday storm will not be all that impressive as it will deliver a band rain and snow showers with no accumulation expected. We’re not concerned about a high impact event with this storm.

Then we will FINALLY be able to turn a corner and get some warmer weather in here, by the end of week into the weekend. Early indications are that temperatures will jump well into the 60s to possibly near 70 by Friday and or Saturday, especially if we get enough sunshine. There will be a front nearby that will have to be watched. If the front drops south of Connecticut then temperatures will be much cooler by next weekend, Hopefully that front will stay put so we can enjoy some warm temperatures by the weekend!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Chance for rain and snow showers. High: 45-50.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, chance for a shower. High: 55-60.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 60.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 65-70.