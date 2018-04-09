Custodian arrested for threatening Stafford school appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAFFORD -- State Police arrested a custodian for making a threat to shoot up the school. All Stafford schools were put in a 'precautionary soft lockdown' on Monday.

David Wachta, 58 of Monson, Mass., was charged with breach of peace, and threatening. He was held on $100,000 bond.

Police said Wachta, a custodian at Stafford Middle School, was heard saying he was going to "Shoot up the school," on Friday. He turned himself into police around noon on Monday.

Officials said that there will be extra police presence until the end of the day. School activity remains normal, but access in/out of the schools is limited to one door, and photo ID must be shown.

State Police are investigating.