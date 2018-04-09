× Family furious after video of toddler’s terrified reaction to Easter Bunny goes viral

KISSIMMEE, Fl. — A video of a two-year-old girl being scared by the Easter Bunny amused so many it went viral but the girl’s family insist it is no laughing matter Daily Mail reports.

Little Surai, two, was scared when the Easter Bunny visited her Kissimmee Florida pre-school last week and teachers filmed the festivities.

The clip went viral and even Jimmy Kimmel showed it during one of his opening monologues on his show.

‘This is not funny. My child is hurt,’ Surai’s outraged mother Cassandra Bryson told WESH-TV.

She said the video has triggered racially charged comments online.

‘The world now knows my daughter as the screaming African-American baby, and it’s become a racial issue online. It has gone to places that I couldn’t have even imagined,’ Bryson stated.

Her mom added: ‘I’m just hurt because you can see the distress in her face, and it’s bringing millions of people so much joy and laughter.’

The video shows a giant bunny in the doorway of the Around the World Learning Center, then shows Surai, jumping out of her chair and screaming in terror.

Surai’s mother said she had filled out a form expressly forbidding the day care from videotaping the little girl, and when she confronted the owner.

‘She stated she was sorry. I told her I signed a paper that I didn’t want my child photographed or videos taken of them. She was aware of that. She had it on file,’ Bryson said.

An employee posted the video on Snapchat, with the caption ‘I am crying’.

Mary Bryson-Robinson, Surai’s grandmother, said that when she picked the little girl up that day, the school told her that Surai had been afraid of the Easter Bunny.

She says the school downplayed the whole incident.

‘My granddaughter looked petrified. Her face changed. It was not the same child that I dropped off that day or the child that I know,’ her grandmother Mary Bryson-Robinson told WKMG-TV.

‘For a bunny of that size to appear, I’m sure it scared the daylights out of her.’

The day care said it is investigating the incident, and has made no comment on the video.

