Hartford City Council approves plan to revitalize Dillon Stadium

HARTFORD — The Hartford City Council voted unanimously in favor to renovate Dillon Stadium.

On Monday, the council came to an agreement with the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), and Hartford Sports Group (HSG) to revitalize the stadium.

“After years of hard work and diligent planning, we knew that this was the moment for Dillon Stadium and are grateful to receive approval to move forward,” said Bruce Mandell, president of HSG. “This iconic community asset has languished for far too long, and we look forward to restoring it to its rightful place within the cultural fabric of Hartford.

Mandell added, “We thank the Hartford City Council, as well as the Governor, the Mayor’s Office, and the CRDA for working to make this a reality. This project will bring tremendous benefit to our community and our children for years to come. We are excited to share additional announcements with the Hartford community in the upcoming weeks.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin released the following statement: