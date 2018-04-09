× Man in police custody after allegedly assaulting FedEx driver

WALLINGFORD — Police arrested a man Friday afternoon following an alleged fight with a FedEx driver.

When police arrived on South Cherry Street, to they saw a red pick -up truck blocking a FedEx truck.

Police said the driver of the pick-up, Peter Amadon, came home and saw the FedEx truck parked in his driveway. Amandon blocked the truck in and began a verbal argument with the driver.

Amadon, 59, then tried to grab the driver out of the truck. The driver opened the door in an attempt to push him away. Amadon pushed the door back, striking the driver in her face.

The driver then got out of her truck and backed away from Amadon, who proceeded to charge her. The two people began to fight while Amadon’s 8 year-old child watch from inside the car.

Amadon was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor, assault in the third degree, and breach of peace in the second degree. He was released on bail and will be in court on April 18, in Meriden.