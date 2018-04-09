Mike Papale, founder of ‘In A Heartbeat’, named Fairfield Prep boys basketball head coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD – Mike Papale has had quite the journey to get to where he is today.

The 28-year-old suffered from sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 17 back in 2006.

Over the weekend, he was named the new head coach of the Fairfield Prep boys basketball team.

“In one second, it was taken from me,” said Papale of his opportunity as a collegiate basketball player, who was receiving offers from Division II and III schools prior to that fateful. “But, with that being said, doctors also told me my chances to survive based on my circumstances were one in a million.”

The actions of Bob Heubner -a volunteer EMT -made a difference, as he revived Papale a dozen years ago.

Now, Papale has joined forces with Heubner, the man who he credits with saving his life.

Papale and Heubner came together for an organization called "In A Heartbeat".

The mission is to help prevent deaths from sudden cardiac arrest. Papale said the "In A Heartbeat Foundation" buys and donates automated external defibrillator and raises money for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy research.

Papale can now continue to spread both his message and ability to give back, while staying close to the game he loves as the newest skipper for the Jesuits.

The Jesuits’ head coach sat down with FOX61 over the weekend to discuss his story.

For more information on In A Heartbeat, you can click here.