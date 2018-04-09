Nathan Carman’s Vermont home for sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERNON, Vermont -- The home of Nathan Carman, who is fighting on several legal fronts in cases involving the death of his grandfather and mother, has put his home on the market.

Carman's home in Vernon, just over the Massachusetts border, is unfinished. Carman told the judge in the probate case over his grandfather's estate, that he plans to sell the house he was working to fix up so he can hire an attorney for the next hearing. Small said the house is listed in the market for $149,000.

The house is described as "a rare and amazing opportunity...The possibilities are endless with no zoning (some adjustments may be required to the well and septic to accommodate) located just minutes to Greenfield MA or Brattleboro VT. Take over and complete the construction on this beautiful extra large single family home, make some adjustments and create a multi-family or relocate your business."

Carman has been called a suspect in the 2013 shooting death of real estate developer John Chakalos in Connecticut. No one has been arrested. He also has been questioned about the day his boat sank with his mother, Linda Carman, aboard near Rhode Island in 2016.