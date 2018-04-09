× PD: New London man arrested for having ‘K2’

NEW LONDON — A New London man is facing criminal charges after police said he was in possession of K2.

New London Police Department said 53-year-old Michael Little was arrested Monday after he was in possession of 1.4 grams of “K2” packaged for street level sales, seven sealed packages of K2, and $404.

“K2″ also known as “Spice” is a Synthetic marijuana (designer drug) in which herbs, incense or other leafy materials are sprayed with labsynthesized liquid chemicals to mimic the effect of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana,” New London police said.

Little was charged with possession of hallucinogen, possession of hallucinogens with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.