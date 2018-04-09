× Police: Student faked kidnapping to scam parents for $85K ransom

CALIFORNIA — A college student in California was arrested for allegedly scamming her parents after sending them a photo of herself bound and gagged according to the New York Post.

Yimei Wang, 20, was arrested for allegedly conning her parents into sending her $85,000.

Police said the student of ArtCenter College of Design, told her family that she was safe but needed ransom money, according to the New York Post.

The father, who lives in China, sent the money while her mother called police and said that her daughter was kidnapped.

According to the New York Post, police found the student in a hotel, safe and unharmed.

“She admitted she took the picture in order to extort the family,” Pasadena police Lt. Pete Hettema told the newspaper. “It’s unclear why she needed the money.”

Wang was arrested on extortion charges and was released after posting $30,000 bail.