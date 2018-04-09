Pregnant woman, teen killed in Shelton crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELTON -- Police have identified two people who were killed in a crash Sunday night.

18-year-old Shalmymar Herrera of West Haven was pronounced dead, as well as 23-year-old Briana Torres-Carter from Bridgeport. Police say she was pregnant. They were both passengers in a Mini Cooper that was being operated by 19-year-old Lawrence Carter of Bridgeport.

Carter is currently at the hospital in critical condition following the crash. A fourth passenger in the car, 19-year-old Jessie Abrams of Bridgeport, is also in the hospital but with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the Mini Cooper was traveling southbound on River Road when it crashed into a Saturn, traveling northbound on River Road.

There were three people in the Saturn, all were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There was a third, non-contact vehicle involved in the crash.

As of this time, there have been no charges issued. Police ask that any witnesses or people with additional information to call the Shelton Police Traffic Division at 203-924-1544.