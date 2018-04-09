Proposed amendment could help hundreds of homeowners affected by crumbling foundations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- State Senators Tim Larson and Cathy Osten announced on Monday plans to introduce an amendment that would create revenue for the Crumbling Foundations Assistance Fund.

The revenue would be generated through fees on new or renewed homeowners insurance policies and mortgages.

Willington resident Tim Heim is president of the Connecticut Coalition Against Crumbling Basements and one of the hundreds of homeowners affected by crumbling foundations. He said he has spent the last few years searching for solutions.

“I mean this whole journey has been such an emotional roller coaster and when you’re told that everything you’ve worked for all your life and your biggest investment is now worthless, you know it’s devastating,” Heim said.

The proposed amendment would add a $10 fee for new or renewed home insurance policies and mortgages. Larson said the insurance companies would also pay the fee.

“Everybody has a little skin in the game so the homeowners statewide would have a $10 fee and the insurance company would have a $10 fee statewide on all the prospective policies,” Larson said.

Homeowners like Heim would then be able to apply for the funds.

Larson said they are also proposing to increase the amount of times a homeowner has to provide proof of loss to an insurance company from 60 days to 120 days, and change the amount of time a homeowner has to take legal action against an insurance company for denying a claim from two years to four years.