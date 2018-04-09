× Russian woman dies after given formaldehyde instead of saline drip

A 27-year-old Russian woman has died after doctors mistakenly filled her IV bag with a solution containing formaldehyde.

Ekaterina Fedyaeva was said to be undergoing routine surgery at a hospital in Ulyanovsk, in the Volga Federal District of Russia, when the hospital provided her on a formalin drip, which contains formaldehyde and is used to prevent corpses from decomposing, FOX News reports.

Doctors had allegedly intended to put Fedyaeva on a saline solution drip.

“This is pure murder,” said Galina , according to reports. “[It] was simply eroding her body from inside.”

Baryshnikova added that Fedyaeva suffered tremendously before falling into a coma as a result of the hospital’s mistake.

“Her legs were moving, she had convulsions, her whole body was shaking,” said Baryshnikova. “I put socks on her, then a robe, then a blanket but she was shivering to such an extent, I can’t even describe it.”

