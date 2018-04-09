× Stafford schools in ‘soft lockdown’

STAFFORD — All Stafford schools are in a ‘precautionary soft lockdown’ as of 10 a.m.

Superintendent Steven Moccio couldn’t comment on the specifics on the reasons why the schools are in the lockdown, but he said that law enforcement is investigating.

Moccio said that there will be extra police presence until the end of the day. School activity remains normal, but access in/out of the schools is limited to one door, and photo ID must be shown.

He expects schools to dismiss on time.

It’s unknown if there was a threat, or the nature of the lockdown.

State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story.