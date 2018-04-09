Swastikas spray painted in Waterbury park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- Symbols of hate displayed throughout a section of a popular Waterbury park, have left a large number of nearby residents saddened by the act.

“We had three right here on each stone, one on each stone,” said Waterbury’s Menachem Karolitzky, in describing one of the locations where swastikas were spray painted in Fulton Park

Sunday, at approximately 4 p.m., Karolitzky came to the park after a call he could not believe.

“To do this to one religion is just, just wrong,” said Karolitzky, who is among the many orthodox Jews that live in neighborhoods around Fulton Park. “It’s not right. It’s not right, not only to the religion, but it’s not right to the rest of the city.”

He said the Jewish families, like others living in the Overlook neighborhood, often bring their children to play there and he’s thankful no children were there to see the swastikas.

Disheartening and disgusting is how Fulton Park advocates described what was discovered Sunday.

“Our club, our community, has worked so hard over the past eight years and we still are restoring Fulton Park,” said Mike Salvio, of the Historic Overlook Community Club.

“The police were, I have to say, here within about 15 minutes or less,” said an appreciative Karolitzky. “The detective bureau came down. They photographed the stuff. The parks department was here within 20 minutes.”

“We are checking local stores that sell spray paint,” said Dep. Chief Fred Spagnolo, of the Waterbury Police Department. “We do have some video footage or video cameras that are in the area. So, we’re we are scouring through that.”

The police and the park foreman walked the entire park Sunday.

“They checked every garbage can, every tree any area there could be graffiti to make sure they don’t find it anywhere else,” said Karolitzky.

“Let people be,” said Samantha Walther, who was lunching in Fulton Park Monday. “Jewish people have rights to be anywhere they feel like to be. I think it’s messed up.”

Karolitzky said he’s hoping that whoever did this is open to a history lesson to learn why this hurts so much.

