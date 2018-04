× Tanker overturns on I-91 South in Enfield

ENFIELD – A crash has closed an exit ramp in Enfield Monday.

Officials said an overturned tractor-trailer was blocking the exit ramp from I-91 Southbound at Exit 49. The exit ramp is closed. DEEP was responding to the scene.

#CTtraffic: I91 sb x49 Enfield off-ramp closed for minor injury gasoline tanker truck rollover with gas leak. DEEP, FD & DOT on-scene. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 9, 2018

For more information on traffic, click here.