Teen turns down 25-year plea deal, gets sentenced to 65 years instead – and laughs

ALABAMA — An Alabama teen laughed as a judge sentenced him to 65 years in prison, according to Fox News.

Lakeith Smith, 18, was originally handed a 25-year sentence for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft and third-degree theft.

Instead of accepting the plea deal, he was then sentenced to 65-years.

“I don’t think Mr. Smith will be smiling long when he gets to prison,” C.J. Robinson, chief assistant district attorney, said. “We are very pleased with this sentence. Because the sentences are consecutive, it will be a long time before he comes up for even the possibility for parole, at least 20 to 25 years.”

The judge said Smith seemed to show no remorse for what he did and did not apologize during the trial.

The judge also said he overheard Smith saying “I don’t have time for this.”

On Feb. 23, 2015, Smith, along with four other people, broke into two homes in Millbrook, according to Fox News.

Police said the suspects fired at the officer who entered the home they were raiding. The suspects then fled the home but continued to fire at the officer.

Body cam footage showed a suspect, A’Donte Washington, 16, who was armed with a gun, allegedly pointing it at the officer. Smith was charged with Washington’s death despite not firing the shots due to the accomplice law, Fox News said.

A grand jury cleared the officer who fired the shots at Washington.

The other suspects, Jhavarske Jackson, 23, Jadarien Hardy, 22 and La’Anthony Washington, 22, entered guilty pleas of “felony murder, burglary and theft” but have not been sentenced yet.

“Standing there in court, I couldn’t help but have compassion for his grandfather, for his family,” Robinson said. “Because of his stupidity, they have lost him for 65 years.”