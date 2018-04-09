Tracking small storm Tuesday; warmer temps rest of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bradley Airport tied a record low temperature this morning! The record low of 23 degrees was set back in 1977, and now it belongs to 2018 as well. Continuing on with that wintry theme, there’s a bit more snow in the forecast Tuesday.

Light snow and rain showers will be around in the morning through early afternoon. Overall, this is not expected to mess up your day too much. Roads should stay wet. But there could be a scattered coating on grassy surfaces (perhaps up to an inch in the higher elevations). Anything we get should melt quickly as temperatures rise into the 40s by afternoon.

Then we will FINALLY be able to turn a corner and get some warmer weather in here by the end of the week and into the weekend. Early indications are that temperatures will jump well into the 60s on Friday, and we could soar through the 70s on Saturday.

There will be a front nearby that will have to be watched. If the front drops south of Connecticut then temperatures will be much cooler (50s instead of 70s). Hopefully that front will stay put so we can enjoy some warm temperatures by the weekend!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows: 26-33.

TUESDAY: Chance for rain and snow showers. High: 45-50.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, chance for a shower or two. High: 55-60.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 60s – near 70 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 70s. Near 80 within reach?