WATCH: Democrat Whitnum dragged off stage by police at gubernatorial forum

BROOKFIELD -- Democrat Lee Whitnum was dragged off stage Monday night during a Democratic gubernatorial forum.

Seven democrats running for governor or considering a run were invited to Monday's forum at Brookfield High School, Whitnum not being one of them. Video showed Whitnum sitting on a chair expressing why she should be a part of the forum.

"I am a Democratic candidate and I have every right to be in this debate, how dare you?," Whitnum said while pointing to someone off the stage.

"I have worked very hard, how dare you?," she continued while police tried getting her off stage.

Whitnum fell to the ground and police dragged her off the stage.

Whitnum was charged with breach of peace in the second degree and simple trespass, according to Brookfield Police Department.

My pic of Lee Whitnum moments before she was driven away from Brookfield PD...the photo tells the story... #ctpolitics pic.twitter.com/vGVW40q44c — Alfonso Robinson (@ctblogger) April 10, 2018

The candidates that were allowed on the stage were Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Susan Bysiewicz, Sean Connolly, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, Jonathan Harris, Ned Lamont and Guy Smith.

Connecticut Democratic Party Chair Nick Balletto told FOX61:

“We’re a big tent party, we invite people from all walks of life to participate in our Party and the electoral process. But based on Lee Whitnum’s behavior tonight, and based on her behavior in the past, it’s clear that Lee Whitnum should not hold elected office and does not represent the Democratic Party, nor should she participate in Party functions at the local or statewide level.”

Whitnum has been in the spotlight before. She ran against Sen. Chris Murphy and called him a “whore” who “sells his soul” during a televised debate in 2014.

Whitnum has also been arrested and convicted of breach of peace for an incident at Stamford’s Law Library. She also once filed a slander lawsuit against Gov. Dannel Malloy.