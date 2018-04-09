× Woman arrested for beheading boyfriend asks cops to ‘let me get my heads’

WEST VIRGINIA — A women was arrested after police said she beheaded her boyfriend, according to the New York Post.

Roena Cheryl Mills, 41, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Bo Allen White.

Police said when they drove Mills away from the crime scene, she said “You have to take me back and let me get my heads.”

According to court documents, Mills was found covered in blood while wearing a glove on her left hand when deputies responded on April 1 to a home on Eden Valley Road in Lerona, according to the New York Post.

A Mercer County judge said further assessment is needed in order to evaluate the mental competency of Mills.

Mills remained in custody in Raleigh on a $210,00 bail.

She will face a grand jury in June to determine if she will be indicted of either first or second-degree murder.

