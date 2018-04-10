× Bristol PD investigating attempted abduction of teen

BRISTOL — Bristol Police Department said a 16-year-old female reported that an unknown Hispanic male in his late teens/early 20’s approached her and grabbed her by the arm Tuesday evening.

Police said the female was able to run away from the male. Police said the incident occurred in the area of Sycamore and Emmett Street around 5:45 p.m.

Police said the male had a thin build (approximately 130 pounds) wearing a white tank top and dark jeans and no scars/marks/tattoos were observed.

The suspect fled the scene driving an older model 4-door Honda (possible Civic) silver color with dark tinted windows.

Police said there was no observed stickers or damage on vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.