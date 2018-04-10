× Gas station bringing back days of full service with a twist

ATLANTA, GA. — After a metro Atlanta gas station saw a 200 percent increase in slide crimes, owners decided to try something new.

Slider crimes occur when someone “slides” into your passenger seat while your pumping gas and makes off with your possessions. At times, your entire vehicle is stolen.

So owners at the Shell gas station on Cascade Road have decided to bring the age-old concept of full-service back, but with a twist. Consumers can download the station’s app and create a profile.

You then choose your attendant, the type of fuel you’d like and the amount you need. The purchase is registered and an attendant comes out and pumps gas without the consumer even opening their car door.

Not only does the app keep you safe inside your vehicle, it also protects consumers from skimming crimes, because you never have to swipe your credit card.

Consumers like Shandreka Rogers hopes the idea catches on with other stations.

“I did think twice about coming here,” said Rogers. “I told my daughter this is going to get me to start coming to Shell a lot and so I asked the man whether this was permanent and he said that was the plan.”

The attendants are only available between 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m