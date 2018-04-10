Homeland Security Advisor resigns from Trump administration

STERLING, VA - FEBRUARY 2: (AFP OUT) Tom Bossert, assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, talks to John Kelly, White House chief of staff, right, during a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) roundtable discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, at the CBP National Targeting Center February 2, 2018 in Sterling, Virginia. Trump is looking to ratchet up pressure on lawmakers to consider the immigration proposal he unveiled in Tuesday's State of the Union using the visit as an opportunity to again argue his proposal would bolster the country's borders. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON DC — President Donald Trump’s homeland security adviser is resigning in the latest White House departure.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Tuesday that Thomas Bossert would be leaving his post. She said Trump was “grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country.”
Bossert was a point person in the White House on protecting the nation from terror and cyber threats. He also helped spearhead the administration’s response to last year’s hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.
His exit is the latest in a wave of departures from the West Wing in recent months. It comes a day after new national security adviser John Bolton began his tenure.
