Join us for the 1st Annual #SongStrong 5K Run, Walk & Kids Fun Run

Join us for the 1st Annual Keep Kids Safe #SongStrong5K Saturday, June 9th 2018 at the beautiful Guilford Fairgrounds in Guilford, Connecticut.

The Song Strong 5K celebrates the life of Ethan Song who passed away in January 2018 at the age of 15. All proceeds go to the Ethan Miller Song Foundation, a non-profit that develops and supports Ethan’s causes and programs that keep kids safe, including those that inform about the dangers of opioid abuse, texting and driving, and promote gun safety and advocacy.

Register online today for the run, walk & kids fun run at songstrong.org. A FREE t-shirt will be provided to all registered members, and trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age group.

After the race enjoy the panoramic views of Long Island Sound and the historic Guilford Green. There will also be food, drinks, music, fun and much more!

41.280282 -72.675204

