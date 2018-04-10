Kaman, Airbus celebrate collaboration agreement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMFIELD - Kaman Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers for aircraft parts, one of its biggest customers, Airbus, recognized this Connecticut company as one of 22 of their elite suppliers.

This new standard of cooperation will create more demand on the folks at Kaman which means more jobs and growth in Connecticut.

Currently, there is a trillion dollars in back orders and over 7,000 aircrafts expected to be made over the next nine years. Elected officials and company leaders attended Monday's celebration along with 500 staff members at the Kaman headquarters which spans over 220 acres and over 500,000 square feet.

Kamatics President Rob Paterson stated, “Achieving Strategic Supplier status is a great honor that will allow our businesses to grow through collaboration and product development. Our products and technology contribute to the success of the A320, A330 and A350 platforms.”

“Airbus is proud of the work done by the employees of Kamatics, and we’re pleased to be able to celebrate this achievement, and thank them for their efforts,” said Joe Marcheschi, Head of Strategic Procurement Support for Airbus Americas.