One seriously injured after rollover crash on Route 8

HARWINTON -- Traffic slowed to a crawl for hours Tuesday evening after a rollover crash that injured one.

Connecticut State Police responded to the Route 8 highway, just beyond the Route 118 interchange at exit 42 in Harwinton, at about 6 p.m.

First responders encountered a single vehicle rollover crash that left the driver seriously injured.

The left and center lanes of Route 8 northbound were closed for several hours as police reconstructed the scene and conducted their initial investigation. The scene cleared shortly after dark.

The driver's current condition has not yet been released.

41.761357 -73.115926