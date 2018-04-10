Porn star sues adult film studio for $5M for sexual assault

Photo Gallery
Adult entertainer ‘Nikki Benz,’ whose legal name is Alla Montchak, has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $5 million in damages for alleged sexual assault and battery against MindGeek, the parent company of adult film studio Brazzers, according to the Daily Mail.
Benz’ lawsuit claims she endured sexual assault while on a film set at the hands of former co-star Ramon Nomar and director Tony T, during an unscripted scene directed by Tony T in a December 2016 film shoot.
Both Tony T and Nomar filed a joint lawsuit against Benz for defamation in 2017, claiming statements she made over social media regarding the incident to be false.
