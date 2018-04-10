Porn star sues adult film studio for $5M for sexual assault

Adult entertainer ‘Nikki Benz,’ whose legal name is Alla Montchak, has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $5 million in damages for alleged sexual assault and battery against MindGeek, the parent company of adult film studio Brazzers, according to the Daily Mail.

On set bullying, rape, & violence should never happen. #NoMeansNo on camera, off camera. Just NO! — NIKKI BENZ (@nikkibenz) December 20, 2016

Benz’ lawsuit claims she endured sexual assault while on a film set at the hands of former co-star Ramon Nomar and director Tony T, during an unscripted scene directed by Tony T in a December 2016 film shoot.

Both Tony T and Nomar filed a joint lawsuit against Benz for defamation in 2017, claiming statements she made over social media regarding the incident to be false.

Read more here.