× Retired Shelton teacher arrested for sexual assault of student: Police

SHELTON — Police arrested a retired teacher in connection with the sexual assault of a student.

Police arrested David Munson, 76, of Shelton, Tuesday and charged him with sexual assault 1st degree and risk of injury to a minor.

Officials said their investigation started in October 2017 when a man told police he had been sexually assaulted while attending Shelton Intermediate School more than 10 years ago. Police said, “From 2005 to 2007 the male juvenile was enrolled in Shelton Intermediate School mentoring program, where Munson was assigned to the mentor the juvenile male. The victim reported being sexually assaulted by Munson on or around school grounds during the time that he was being mentored. ”

According to police, Munson retired in 1999 from the Shelton Board of Education after 34 years of teaching. “At the time of the reported incidents from 2005 to 2007, Munson was acting in the capacity of a youth mentor and was also on the Board for the Shelton Youth Bureau. Munson was immediately suspended from his involvement in the Youth Bureau when the complaint was brought forward to Police.”

Munson posted a $100,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court Wednesday.