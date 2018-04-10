‘Somebody killed my mommy’: 911 calls from double-murder reveal when boy, 7, finds mom’s body

911 calls reveal the horrifying moment a 7-year-old boy found his mother’s body and told a dispatcher: “Somebody killed my mommy.”

On Monday, 911 tapes were released of a 2016 double-murder in Washington state that killed Daniel Kenison and Brenda Kolbert.

According to Fox News, the victims were found dead in August 2016.

“Spokane 911,” a dispatcher says at the beginning of the call with 7-year-old Cooper Kolbert.

“Somebody killed my mommy,” Cooper replies. “Please come and call the cops and please come here.”

The dispatcher answers: “I will as soon as you tell me where you are.”

Gilberto Delgado, 44, said to be Brenda Kolbert’s ex-boyfriend, was arrested and charged in the murder of the two victims. According to Fox News, Cooper’s father, Lance Kolbert, said his son was in his mother’s car when Delgado pulled up to their home and chased her.

“I listened first hand from Cooper everything that happened. It’s horrible, but we got him,” Kolbert said.

Delgado walked out of the home a short time later and fled the scene, but was arrested the next day.

Delgado is currently being held in jail on $1 million bond and will begin his trial in the double murder in October.

You can hear the 911 tapes here.