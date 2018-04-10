× Stamford home health aide charged with theft of rings worth $100,000

STAMFORD — A home health aide was charged in connection with the theft of rings valued over $100,000.

Police said Nicole Passander, 32, of Ansonia, was charged with larceny in the first degree on Friday. Police said Passander was a home health aide and took the rings from a woman in her care.

Officials said the investigation started last month, when the victim report the rings that police said are valued at over $100,000.

Police said Passander posted a $30,000 bond and she is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on Friday.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Therina at 203-385-4128.