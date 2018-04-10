Tracking small storm today; warmer rest of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a chance for a bit of wintry precipitation at times today, but it looks like a low-impact event. Light snow and rain showers will be around in the morning through early afternoon. Roads should stay wet with temperatures in the 40 degree rang, but there could be a scattered coating on grassy surfaces. Anything we get should melt quickly as temperatures rise into the mid 40s by afternoon.

Then we will FINALLY be able to turn a corner and get some warmer weather in here by the end of the week and into the weekend. Early indications are that temperatures will jump well into the 60s on Friday, and we could soar through the 70s on Saturday.

There will be a front nearby that will have to be watched. If the front drops south of Connecticut then temperatures will be much cooler (50s instead of 70s). Hopefully that front will stay put so we can enjoy some warm temperatures by Saturday!

That aforementioned front drops back to the south on Sunday, leading to cooler temperatures with highs in the 40s and 50s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Chance for rain and snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with some late-day clearing. High: 44-48.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies with chilly temperatures. Lows: 27-34.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, chance for a shower or two. High: 55-60.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs around 70.