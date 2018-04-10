Warmer Wednesday with temps in the near 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From snow to 70s, all in a New England week!

Skies will clear tonight with lows near 30 degrees. There’s a chance for some slick spots overnight with some moisture in the air and temps near freezing.

Wednesday will be bright and seasonable with highs in the low 50s.

A warm front could bring a shower or two Thursday followed by a big warm-up.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs near 70 degrees for the first time in 50 days!

Saturday could be even warmer with highs soaring through the 70s. BUT there is a catch. A nearby front needs to be watched. If it moves in a little earlier, temperatures will be much cooler (50s instead of 70s). We can’t escape the front forever though. Sunday looks shockingly cooler with highs in the 30s and 40s and areas of sleet or cold rain.

Monday is this year’s Boston Marathon and it’s not looking pretty with periods of cold rain and even thunder possible.

All in a New England week…

FORECAST DETAILS:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 50.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, chance for a shower or two. High: 55-60.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance late/evening showers. High: 70s.

SUNDAY: Cold showers/sleet. High: 30s-40s.

MONDAY: Rain, some heavy. High: 40s-50s.