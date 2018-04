WINDHAM — A lockdown has been lifted at Windham Schools after a disturbance with a gun. State Police had been looking for the suspect which prompted the lockdown, but they are now in custody.

Around 8:07 a.m., State Police went to Windham Heights on a report of a ‘disturbance involving the discharge of a firearm.”

There were no reported injuries, and troopers are still investigating.

This a developing story.