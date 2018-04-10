Your pajamas can now have your pets face on them

Photo Gallery
Calling all animal lovers, you can now wear your heart on your sleeves, literally.
A fashion company, Patricia’s Couture, is selling custom-made pajamas featuring your pet’s face starting at $179. But it doesn’t stop there.
For$299, you can order a custom caftan.
The caftan comes with crystal and pearl embellishments with your pet’s face on it.
Patricia Altschul, a reality TV star from the Bravo show “Southern Charm,” is the mastermind behind this idea.
The idea reportedly came to her while she was traveling around India with a friend.
How can you order yours?
- Visit PatriciaCouture.com
- Upload two photos of your pet
- Select your size
- Then boom – let the magic begin.