Your pajamas can now have your pets face on them

Calling all animal lovers, you can now wear your heart on your sleeves, literally.

A fashion company, Patricia’s Couture, is selling custom-made pajamas featuring your pet’s face starting at $179. But it doesn’t stop there.

For$299, you can order a custom caftan.

The caftan comes with crystal and pearl embellishments with your pet’s face on it.

Patricia Altschul, a reality TV star from the Bravo show “Southern Charm,” is the mastermind behind this idea.

The idea reportedly came to her while she was traveling around India with a friend.

How can you order yours?

Visit PatriciaCouture.com

Upload two photos of your pet

Select your size

Then boom – let the magic begin.