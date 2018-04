× Algerian military plane crashes, killing at least 257 people

ALGIERS, Algeria — Algeria’s defense ministry says 257 people have died in military plane crash

Civil protection agency spokesman Farouk Achour told The Associated Press that the “provisional” death toll from the crash on Wednesday is 257. He said some passengers were “extracted with deep burns caused by the fuselage catching fire.”

He said more than 300 emergency workers are working at the scene.

Algerian TV network Ennahar published images of body bags lined up in a field after the crash.

The crash occurred soon after takeoff from the Boufarik air base southwest of the capital Algiers.