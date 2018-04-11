× Arrest made in fatal hit and run on Arrigoni Bridge

PORTLAND — Police have made an arrest in a crash that killed a man in November.

On Wednesday, Khavar McDonald, 36, of Middletown, was arrested on manslaughter in the second degree, reckless driving, evading responsibility in operation of a motor vehicle (causing death) failure to maintain minimum insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence charges related to the fatal crash on November 4, 2017 on the Arrigoni Bridge.

Portland officials say that a witness saw two vehicles racing on the bridge from Middletown into Portland about 11pm. According to a witness, one car struck Daquan Moore who was on a moped on the bridge, and dragged it and him about 200 feet before Moore was ejected from the vehicle, killing him. That vehicle, described as a light-colored Audi with a loud exhaust, then made u-turn back over the bridge into Middletown. It’s believed to have fled onto northbound Route 9.

A gofundme page has been set up for the family of Daquan Moore, the man who was struck and killed .

Khavar was processed and released on a $100,000 bond an will appear in court on Wednesday.