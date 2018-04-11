× Bloodied man found in Bloomfield leads to investigation

BLOOMFIELD — Bloomfield police still searching for a man they say assaulted another man early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to Downing Circle for a medical call of a man bleeding around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officers say they arrived to find a 33 year old man suffering from head and face wounds. Police say the victim had already lost a significant amount of blood but was conscious and alert when EMS transported him to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

Police then called in the Bloomfield Detective Unit to process the scene, and contacted State Police for K-9 assistance to try to track down the suspect.

Police combed through the area of Downing Drive and Nolan Drive but say they have not been able to tract down the suspect.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other beforehand, and say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

#FirstOnFox: Bloomfield police investigation on Downing Circle. Police confirm the detective unit is here collecting evidence, won’t disclose why. Nolan Dr to Brewer Dr blocked off. Investigation started around 3am. More info to come on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/8xalfrbDy0 — Margaux Farrell (@marge_farrell) April 11, 2018